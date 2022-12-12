Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $463.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.