Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Reduced by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

C stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

