Citigroup Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $55.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

BK stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 153,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

