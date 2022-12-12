Citigroup Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $61.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

