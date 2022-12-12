Citigroup Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $55.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BK opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.