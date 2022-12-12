Citigroup Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $123.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.70.

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

