Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

