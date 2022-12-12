ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) vs. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head-To-Head Review

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -82.40% -36.56% -26.41% Orthofix Medical -9.82% 2.16% 1.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 13.51 -$14.41 million ($0.69) -13.00 Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.88 -$38.38 million ($2.28) -8.92

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.24%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

