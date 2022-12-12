Colony Group LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $156.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

