Colony Group LLC Acquires 12,658 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 799.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,967 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,177,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 141.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,230,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 734.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

