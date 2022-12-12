Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,636 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.