Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,556 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $31.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

