Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $118,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

