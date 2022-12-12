Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,997 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $272.00.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,480 shares of company stock valued at $30,702,109. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

