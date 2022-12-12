Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $58.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

