Colony Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Privia Health Group worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $23.01 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $223,240.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock worth $121,012,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.