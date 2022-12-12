Colony Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

