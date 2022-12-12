Colony Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

