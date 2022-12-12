Colony Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 518.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 885,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 230,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NMIH stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

