Colony Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 157.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 846,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 154,287 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

