Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,599 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

