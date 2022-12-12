Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,599 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ IUSV opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
