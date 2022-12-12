Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Nomad Foods Profile

NOMD stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

