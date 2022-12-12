Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,113,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

