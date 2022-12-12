Colony Group LLC Sells 5,877 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $217.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.