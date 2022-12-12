Colony Group LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $706.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.08.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

