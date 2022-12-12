Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

CTBI stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $834.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

