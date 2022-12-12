Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,988,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,720,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 673,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 516,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.