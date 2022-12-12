Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
Featured Stories
