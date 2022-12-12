Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.92% of Constellation Brands worth $395,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

NYSE STZ opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

