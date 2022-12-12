Contrasting Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $24.43 million 2.36 $2.59 million $0.07 57.29 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and UC Asset’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC 3.95% 9.20% 3.42% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats UC Asset on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million to $25 million in companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million with EBITDA at least $15 million.

About UC Asset

(Get Rating)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.