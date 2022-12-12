Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $385.60.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.73 and its 200 day moving average is $303.33.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.