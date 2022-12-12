Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $385.60.

NYSE:COO opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.73 and its 200 day moving average is $303.33. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

