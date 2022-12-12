Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
CLM opened at $8.44 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.