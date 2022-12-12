Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM opened at $8.44 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

