Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJREF. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $311.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.58. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

