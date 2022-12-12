Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.30 million.

Insider Activity at Corus Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,038.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,605 shares in the company, valued at C$86,894.70.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Further Reading

