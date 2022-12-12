Cowen Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $23.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Domo Stock Up 17.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $601.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.25. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
