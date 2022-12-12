Cowen Increases Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $145.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $130.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

