Cowen Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.47.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

