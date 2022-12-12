Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 4,600 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.56) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.65) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,097.69 ($49.97).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,125.50 ($50.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,012.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,916.17. The firm has a market cap of £104.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2,115.64.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

