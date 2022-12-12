Credit Suisse Group Trims Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Target Price to C$52.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

