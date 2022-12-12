Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

