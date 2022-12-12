Critical Comparison: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) versus (NASDAQ:AMBC)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NMI and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $485.07 million 3.39 $231.13 million $3.22 6.10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 3 2 0 2.40 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NMI and , as reported by MarketBeat.

NMI presently has a consensus target price of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 54.43% 18.34% 11.67% N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

