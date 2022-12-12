CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is SQN Investors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,779 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 8.5% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $44,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.