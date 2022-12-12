Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on December 30th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 165.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $139.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

