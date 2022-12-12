Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Crown alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.