CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

