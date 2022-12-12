Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $169.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.59. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.