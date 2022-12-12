CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

