CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,575,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,678,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.43.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.