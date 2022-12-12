David Richardson Sells 1,429 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,289.43).

JUST stock opened at GBX 72.45 ($0.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.27. The company has a market cap of £752.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Just Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.85 ($1.21).

Several research firms have issued reports on JUST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 121 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.36).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

