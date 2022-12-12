Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 10,604 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.64 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average is $181.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

